Celine Dion Shares Emotional Tribute After Grammy-Winner‘s Death: ‘I’m Heartbroken’

Céline Dion shared a heartfelt tribute to Peabo Bryson after the Grammy-winning singer died Tuesday at age 75. Hours after news of Bryson’s death broke, Dion, 58, posted a message on her Instagram Stories alongside a photo of the pair together at the 1993 American Music Awards. The singers famously recorded Disney’s Beauty and the Beast in 1991, a duet that earned them a Grammy Award. “I’m heartbroken to hear that we lost Peabo Bryson today,” Dion wrote. “His incredible voice and his kind spirit embodied the beauty of song and performance.” Reflecting on their working relationship, Dion added: “He was so wonderful and generous to me all those years ago, when we recorded ‘Beauty and the Beast.’ He made me so comfortable, as I was just learning to sing in English.” Dion said Bryson would “always” remain “a real symbol of the joy that music has brought to my life,” adding that “his voice and his talent will be missed.” She extended her condolences to his loved ones: “My heart is with your family, and may you rest in peace, Peabo. Love, Celine xx.” Bryson died surrounded by family, days after suffering a stroke, PEOPLE reported.

I’m heartbroken to hear that we lost Peabo Bryson today. His incredible voice and his kind spirit embodied the beauty of song and performance. He was so wonderful and generous to me all those years ago, when we recorded Beauty and the Beast. He made me so comfortable, as I was… pic.twitter.com/ti8Tba33Or — Celine Dion (@celinedion) June 3, 2026

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