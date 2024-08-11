Celine Dion’s Team Torches Trump Over ‘Titanic’ Rally Song

French Canadian singer Céline Dion joined social media users in denouncing Donald Trump’s use of her iconic song ‘My Heart Will Go On’ from Titanic at his Montana rally on Friday.

Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music, released a statement on Instagram Saturday afternoon, unequivocally rejecting the campaign’s playlist.

“In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use,” they wrote. Dion’s team rubbed salt in the wound by adding, “…and really, THAT song?”

The irony of Trump’s team using a song about a sinking ship where most passengers died was not lost on social media users, who immediately took shots at the former president’s campaign.

“Is Trump’s campaign being trolled from within?,” Twitter personality Mike Sington questioned on X. “Many consider Titanic a metaphor for Trump’s sinking campaign.”

“What a foreshadowing!,” another user wrote. “MAGA is sunk.”

Even elected leaders, such as the Vice Chair of the House Democratic Caucus, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), poked fun at Trump’s campaign.

“Trump campaign plays the Titanic theme song at a small rally in Montana,” Lieu noted. “You can’t make this up. 😛”

Trump is losing to Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in the battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll released on Saturday. However, his campaign is not yet a sinking sink, given that Harris’ leads are within the survey’s margins of error.

Other musicians such as Rihanna, Elton John and Adele have also spoken out against the former president for using their music without authorization at his rallies.