Celine Dion Makes Rare Public Appearance at Hockey Game
Celine Dion was pictured making a rare public appearance at an ice hockey game in Las Vegas on Monday night, according to TMZ. The report claims that the Canadian superstar, 55, had not been photographed for three-and-a-half years before her arrival at the T-Mobile Arena for a game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadiens—her hometown team. A member of the Canadiens’ staff posted images of Dion on Instagram, saying the “whole team was very happy to meet you and your family.” The visit comes almost a year after Dion canceled upcoming tour dates and told fans she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), an incurable and painful neurological condition.