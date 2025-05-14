Céline Dion Makes Surprise Public Appearance at Eurovision
Céline Dion made a surprise appearance at Eurovision Tuesday, sending love to her fans with a sweet pre-recorded message. She also reflected on the time she won the competition in 1988, saying: “I’d love nothing more than to be with you in Basel right now.” Her video aired during the first semi-final event of the music contest in Basel, Switzerland. “Switzerland will forever hold a special place in my heart. It’s the country that believed in me and gave me the chance to be part of something so extraordinary.” The Grammy winner concluded her message with a reminder about the power of music, saying in French, “Music unites us, not only this evening, not only at the moment … It is our strength, our support and our support in the moments where we need it.” In 2022, Dion announced that she had been diagnosed with a rare autoimmune and neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome. She subsequently stepped out of the spotlight, but has since slowly started to make public appearances again. She notably performed at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony last July.