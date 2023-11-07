Celine Dion Sang ‘a Few Notes’ During Rare Public Appearance
‘A VERY GOOD DAY’
Celine Dion delighted fans by making a rare public appearance at a hockey game last Monday evening—her first time stepping out in more than three years—and she herself was just as thrilled to be there, a team representative told People. Dion, 55, hadn’t been glimpsed out in public in nearly four years amid ongoing health issues, and only last year did she reveal that she had been diagnosed with the rare neurological disease known as stiff person syndrome. But she was all smiles at the game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadiens, and even sang “a few notes,” the Canadiens’ vice president of communications told the magazine. “It was an incredible moment. She’s an amazing woman,” Chantal Machabée said. “I know she has good days and not so good days, but this was a very good day, and it was reassuring.”