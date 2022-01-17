Celine Dion Says Muscle Spasms Forced Her to Cancel Tour
CAN’T GO ON
Celine Dion is putting her health first, canceling 16 remaining shows on the final leg of her world tour as she recovers from a health issue. The Canadian singer made the announcement in a statement posted to her Instagram on Saturday, citing “severe and persistent muscle spasms” as the reason for the tour’s mothballing. “I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing,” she wrote. Dion had previously completed 52 shows of the Courage World Tour prior to March 2020. She had intended to resume the final stretch of the tour in March 2022, stopping in cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles. “I'll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic,” Dion wrote on Saturday, “and I can't wait to be back on stage again.”