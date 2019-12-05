Cellphone-Related Injuries Spike; Pokemon Go a Culprit

Read it at JAMA
Cellphone-related injuries have tripled in the last decade, with researchers estimating at least 90 people have been hurt while playing Pokemon Go. The study published in JAMA Otolaryngology says that in 2007 the injury rate first spiked but had exploded by 2016. Since 1998, more than 76,000 people have been injured, they estimate. Many of the cases involved people who got into accidents while they were distracted, but there was a similar increase in people who were hurt by the actual cellphone—by dropping it on a body part, for instance.