Celtics Fan Arrested for Throwing Bottle at Nets’ Kyrie Irving
A Celtics fan was arrested Sunday for allegedly hurling a bottle that nearly hit the Nets’ Kyrie Irving after he scored 39 points in a Game 4 drubbing of Boston. The ugly scene unfolded just days after Irving, who played for Celtics for two years, said he was worried he could face racist attacks at TD Garden. After he was nearly beaned following Sunday night’s game, Irving spoke out again, saying basketball had come to a crossroads. “It’s been that way in history, in terms of entertainment, performers in sports, for a long period of time. Underlying racism and just treating people like they’re in a human zoo. Throwing stuff at people, saying things. There’s a certain point where it just gets to be too much,” he said. The playoffs have been marred by other foul fan behavior, including popcorn being poured on the Wizards’ Russell Westbrook, and someone spitting on the Hawks’ Trae Young.