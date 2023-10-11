Cenk Uygur Unveils Longshot Bid to Take on Joe Biden for President
UPHILL BATTLE
After failing to convince any one of the people he wants to see become president to take a swing at it, Cenk Uygur is making a run himself. The co-founder of left-wing video site The Young Turks is part of a chorus of voices calling on Biden should step aside—telling the Daily Beast last year that he’d like to see Jon Stewart run. Now Uygur is readying his own campaign in the uphill battle against Biden, telling Semafor that “I’m going to do whatever I can to help him decide that this is not the right path.” The 53-year-old faces countless obstacles on his road to the White House—not the least of which is uncertainty over whether Uygur can even legally become president. The Istanbul-born immigrant claims the Constitution’s “natural born citizen” clause would allow him to hold the top job, but that it’d take a Supreme Court fight to prove it out.