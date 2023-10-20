Cenk Uygur’s Presidential Run Is Already Off to a Bad Start
IMPOSSIBLE ODDS
Cenk Uygur’s week-old bid for the Democratic presidential nomination is already facing a major setback after the progressive was disqualified from appearing on the Nevada primary ballot for altering his declaration of candidacy form, the Nevada Independent reported. The political commentator and founder of The Young Turks jumped into the presidential fray last week despite being born outside of the United States, making it unlikely that he would even be eligible to be to hold the post. As such, Uygur crossed out “natural born” and replaced the term with “naturalized” on his declaration form. The alteration led election officials to reject his application ahead of the Oct. 16 filing deadline, meaning he will not appear on the state’s primary ballot.