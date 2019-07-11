CHEAT SHEET
Trump to Announce Executive Action on Citizenship Question, Says Report
President Trump is set to announce an executive order on adding a citizenship question on the 2020 census, NBC News reports. The president is insistent that the form contain a question asking people if they’re U.S. citizens even though the Supreme Court ruled that it shouldn’t be included. Trump announced on Twitter Thursday morning that he will hold a press conference in the afternoon related to the census after he's finished with his controversial social media summit. NBC cites an unnamed administration official saying Trump will announce executive action. “The White House will be hosting a very big and very important Social Media Summit today,” Trump wrote. “Would I have become President without Social Media? Yes (probably)! At its conclusion, we will all go to the beautiful Rose Garden for a News Conference on the Census and Citizenship.”