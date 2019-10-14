CHEAT SHEET
SNEAKY
Census Bureau Asks for State Data Including Citizenship Information
The U.S. Census Bureau will ask states for drivers’ license records that normally include citizenship data, the Associated Press reports. The Bureau has also made a request for information on people who receive government assistance. Civil-rights activists warn the reported moves are a way to sidestep the Supreme Court’s block of plans to include a citizenship question in its 2020 population count. After the Supreme Court nixed that plan, President Trump signed an executive order in July requiring the Census Bureau to gather citizenship information through state and federal administrative records instead. The American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators told the AP most states have now received requests for information, including citizenship status, race, and birth dates.