CHEAT SHEET
NOT AGAIN
Another Anti-Muslim Group to Host Fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago
Another anti-Muslim group has scheduled a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago, President Trump’s private club in Palm Beach, Florida, less than two weeks after the Trump Organization canceled an event sponsored by a different anti-Muslim group. The Center for Security Policy will be hosting its annual Flame Dinner at Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 23, according to the Palm Beach Post. The South Poverty Law Center has designated the Center for Security Policy as a hate group with anti-Muslim ideology. The Council on American-Islamic Relations, once again, called upon the Trump Organization to cancel the event.
“The Trump Organization made the right decision to cancel a previous event hosted by an anti-Muslim hate group, and we call them to do so again,” CAIR government affairs director Robert McCaw said in a statement. “The President of the United States should not profit from a group that makes its money by demonizing an entire faith and whose founder traffics in widely-debunked conspiracy theories, including that former President Obama is Muslim and that mosques want to destroy western civilization from within.” Earlier this month, the Trump Organization abruptly disinvited another anti-Muslim group, ACT for America, from hosting its annual gala at the resort.