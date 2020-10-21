CHEAT SHEET
CDC Looks to Shorten Quarantine Period for Kids
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating ways to shorten suggested quarantine periods for school children who have been in contact with COVID-infected people so as to expedite their return to classrooms, according to The Wall Street Journal. One option that the CDC is exploring includes advising that children who have tested negative for the virus after a certain number of days can end their 14-day quarantine earlier. “We are actively working on pursuing data that can help inform that definition and that guidance,” a CDC spokesman said. “At this time, we do not have any clear, concrete science that would result in a change to current recommendations.”