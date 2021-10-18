Miami School Forces Vaxxed Kids to Stay Home for 30 Days After Each Dose
A Miami private school that once vowed to punish teachers who got the COVID-19 vaccine is now demanding that its vaccinated students stay home for a month after each jab. Centner Academy leadership issued a letter to parents urging them to “hold off” on vaccinating their kids until summer break over concerns that inoculation through the “experimental vaccines,” would create opportunities for the virus to be shed to others.
“Because of the potential impact on other students and our school community, vaccinated students will need to stay at home for 30 days post-vaccination for each dose and booster they receive and may return to school after 30 days as long as the student is healthy and symptom-free,” the letter said. The school previously told staff to “hold off a little bit” on getting vaccinated citing misinformation over virus shedding that has been disputed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.