    ‘Central Park 5’ Exoneree Celebrates Trump Arrest in Cheeky Newspaper Ad

    PAPER TRAIL

    Josh Fiallo

    Breaking News Reporter

    An exoneree from the Central Park 5 took out at advertisment in the New York Times to expertly troll former President Donald Trump's indictment.

    Carlo Allegri/Reuters

    Yusef Salaam, an exoneree from the “Central Park 5,” expertly trolled Donald Trump in a newspaper ad this week—hitting at the former president using the same medium Trump once used to call for his execution in 1989. The full-page advert ran in the New York Times on Wednesday, detailing how Trump once paid $85,000 to take out newspaper ads to call for the execution of him and four others who were wrongly accused of raping and beating a white jogger in Central Park—a crime they were eventually exonerated for. Salaam wrote that Trump never apologized for taking out the ads, but, despite his own injustices, said he hopes the former president receives a fair trial for the slew of charges he faces in Manhattan Criminal Court. Salaam wrote that he’s putting his “faith in the justice system,” and he hopes that Trump receives “what the Exonerated 5 did not get—a presumption of innocence, and a fair trial.”

    Read it at NBC News