Central Park Gets Emergency Field Hospital as New York State Deaths Pass 1,000
The coronavirus death toll in New York passed the 1,000 mark on Sunday evening, a bleak indication that the state’s fight against the virus will require even bolder efforts. The news comes after Gov. Andrew Cuomo recorded 237 new deaths from the virus in New York overnight, the biggest 24-hour increase on record. “I don’t think there’s any way to look at those numbers without seeing thousands of people pass away,” Cuomo said. On Sunday, Mount Sinai Hospital and Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian humanitarian aid organization, began setting up an emergency field hospital in Central Park to accommodate the expected surge in coronavirus patients. The hospital tents will have 68 beds and 10 intensive care beds. New York has at least 59,513 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 33,768 of them in New York City. Mayor Bill de Blasio warned on Sunday that the city has “enough supplies to get to a week from today, with the exception of ventilators,” as about 8,500 people with the virus are being hospitalized.