Central Park Tourist Hit on Head, Suspect Says 'Learn How to Ride a Bike'
A tourist enjoying a bike ride in New York City’s Central Park on Thursday afternoon was assaulted by a man walking on the path. The New York Police Department said that the 66-year-old woman almost collided with the man, who then screamed at her and hit her on the head with a baton, causing her to fall off her bike and on to the ground. The victim required stitches for the cut on her head. According to ABC 7, he said, “She’s got to learn how to ride a bike.” The woman’s daughter confronted the assailant and got a video of him on her phone. The police describe the man as around 50 years old, with a medium build, medium complexion, and black hair. An arrest has not yet been made.