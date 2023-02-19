Central Park Zoo Will Let Escaped Owl Roam Free
FREE BIRD
Flaco the owl is not going back into his cage at the Central Park Zoo anytime soon. Zoo officials announced Saturday that they are suspending efforts to recapture the Eurasian eagle-owl after someone intentionally ripped open his habitat two weeks ago. Flaco has spent that time touring Central Park and has quickly become a favorite of New York City birders, who have relished spotting him at locations around the park. The bird escaped on Feb. 2 through a hole in the steel mesh of his cage in an incident the New York Police Department is investigating for criminal mischief. Zoo employees and NYPD officers have tried multiple times to lure Flaco back into a cage “with bait and recordings of eagle owl calls,” but he has thus far evaded their efforts. “Well, that was a hoot. We tried to help this lil wise guy, but he had enough of his growing audience and flew off,” the NYPD’s 19th Precinct tweeted after one failed attempt.