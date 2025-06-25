Centuries-Old Shipwreck Uncovered at ‘Game of Thrones’ Filming Site
Builder and diver Ivan Bukelic was working on an underwater pipeline when he stumbled across a strange wooden structure partially buried under the ocean floor. Now the diver has a proud achievement under his belt: “I can now say I discovered a boat at the Old Town Dubrovnik,” Bukelic said about the newly uncovered 18th-Century shipwreck on the coast of Croatia’s UNESCO-protected medieval city, a fitting location to discover centuries-old treasure. The city of Dubrovnik, a popular tourist destination, is also renowned for serving as a primary filming location for the HBO high fantasy series Game of Thrones, a television adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s books, widely regarded as one of the greatest shows of all time. Marine archaeologist Irena Radić Rossi, who is researching the shipwreck, said that other details about the vessel are still being studied. She hopes that the research will be able to continue under the protection of the Croatian Ministry of Culture. This is an exciting time for marine archaeologists: just weeks ago, a 16th-Century ship was discovered off the coast of southern France.