Silicon Valley CEO Arrested for Allegedly Peeping on Woman in Panera Bathroom
PEEPING TOM
The CEO of a Silicon Valley start-up was caught peeping underneath a bathroom stall at a local Panera Bread location Monday morning, according to authorities. Eduardo Moreno is charged with robbery and peeping after he was allegedly spotted poking his head underneath the stall door. The SeaDrone executive then “grabbed her phone and pushed her to the ground” after she snapped a picture of his face, according to a Mountain View police report. He then fled the scene, but was caught and tackled by bystanders upon his return. Moreno was ultimately identified by the victim after he was seen removing his shirt and hopping a fence on the property, according to the report. The 35-year-old, whose company operates sea robots for inspections, is currently being held at the Santa Clara County Jail. “Detectives continue to investigate this case and are concerned that Moreno may have additional victims,” police said. “If you or anyone you know may be a victim of Moreno, contact Detective Josh Gould at josh.gould@mountainview.gov.”