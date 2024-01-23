CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Alaska Airlines Finds Loose Bolts in ‘Many’ Boeing 737 Max 9 Planes
👀
Read it at NBC News
A new round of in-house inspections of Alaska Airlines’ fleet of Boeing 737 Max-9 aircrafts found that many of the planes had loose bolts, the CEO of Alaska Airlines said in an exclusive interview with NBC News. “I am more than frustrated and disappointed,” said CEO Ben Minicucci in an interview with NBC’s Tom Costello. “I am angry. This happened to Alaska Airlines. It happened to our guests and happened to our people. And—my demand on Boeing is what are they going to do to improve their quality programs in-house,” said Minicucci.