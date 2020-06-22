BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Vows to Increase Black Workforce by 30 Percent

Read it at Bloomberg
BlackRock Inc. committed to increasing its Black workforce by 30 percent by 2024, Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink wrote in a LinkedIn blog post Monday. The company, which is the largest asset manager in the world, will also double the portion of Black senior leaders, which currently comprise 3 percent of leadership. “We need to do better,” Fink wrote. “We must use our voice and work with others to advocate for change within our industry and across society more broadly.” Among other commitments Fink made, he said the company will increase the number of partnerships with minority businesses and donate $5 million to charitable organizations focused on ending racial inequality.