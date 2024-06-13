CEOs Laughed After Trump Told Story About Taxing Tipped Workers: Report
Donald Trump reportedly told a conglomerate of top CEOs in Washington, D.C. on Thursday a story that lit up the room—with guffaws, that is. The meeting, which was technically off the record, involved an audience of dozens of the country’s most powerful chief executives, including Apple’s Tim Cook and JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon, according to CNBC. He outlined, likely to their delight, how he intends to slash the corporate tax rate down to 20 percent from 21 percent, a person familiar with his remarks told the outlet. But he also relayed a story about a recent proposal of his to eliminate taxes on worker tips, describing how excited tipped workers were with the plan, multiple people said. It was this anecdote that prompted “laughter from the corporate leaders” in the room, as CNBC put it. One attendee told the outlet that Jeff Zients, President Joe Biden’s chief of staff, had addressed the cohort earlier in the day.