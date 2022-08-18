Miami-Dade Cop Dies Two Days After Shootout With Armed Robbery Suspect
‘SELFLESS’
Marking the first on-duty killing of a Miami-Dade police officer since 2011, Ceasar “Echy” Echaverry, 29, was taken off life support Wednesday night, two days after a shootout with an armed robbery suspect left him brain dead. Echaverry, who spent five years with the force and worked in an elite unit focused on robberies, had cornered a suspect in Liberty City who attempted to escape before a dozen gunshots were exchanged. Echaverry was shot in the head; the suspect was also fatally shot. “Surrounded by loved ones, Echy succumbed to his injuries after a brief battle for his life,” Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez wrote on Twitter. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also shared her condolences. “He laid down his life to stop a violent criminal and we will be forever grateful for his selfless service and sacrifice to our community,” she said.