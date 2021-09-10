Cesar Millan’s Pit Bull Accused of Killing Queen Latifah’s Dog, Attacking Gymnast
DOG DAYS ARE OVER
A new lawsuit alleges that a since-deceased pit bull belonging to Cesar Millan attacked and killed Queen Latifa’s pooch—and the renowned “Dog Whisperer” covered it all up. The lawsuit, filed by a young gymnast who says she was attacked by the same dog, alleges Millan’s pit bull, Junior, killed the rapper’s dog at a Santa Clarita dog-training facility. Instead of informing the star of the attack, Millan allegedly told his staff to tell Latifah that her dog had been hit by a car. The former gymnast, Lidia Matiss, also alleges that the same dog attacked her in 2017, biting her legs and destroying her potential career in the sport.
Millan’s lawyers claim the reality-TV star had no idea about the attack on Matiss and was therefore not responsible for the incident. According to his lawyers, the gymnast knew of the hazards and risks assumed by being around the dog. In her lawsuit, Matiss alleges Millan was aware of “the viciousness and dangerousness” of Junior and the dog’s inclination to “attack, bite, maul, maim, and disfigure people and other animals in its vicinity.”
In 2015, a Florida nurse filed a lawsuit saying a pit bull trained by Millan attacked her. She allegedly was left with “disfiguring open wounds, deep muscle and tendon lacerations,” as well as bone fractures.