Turn Your Bedroom Into a 5-Star Hotel With These Luxe Sheets

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Nothing feels better than slipping into a perfectly made hotel bed. The bedding is taut, and the sheets are nice and cool. It’s a feeling that’s hard to describe and even harder to beat. I’ve tried to replicate the hotel bed experience at home with pricier pillows and comforters over the years, but when it came to bed sheets, I had accepted my fate—waking up every morning tangled in my fitted sheets that popped off in the middle of the night. That was until I tried the CGK Bed Sheets from Amazon.

Once I switched out my old bedding for the CGK Bed Sheets from Amazon, I was able to experience resort-level bliss every night in my own home—and they’re under $40. These bed sheets are made from a cooling microfiber that is incredibly soft, and they help regulate my temperature, so I stay cool all through the night. In fact, I no longer have to wake up in the middle of the night to crank up the AC, and I live in Texas. The fitted sheet has a deep in-seam, meaning it’s designed to cover both ends of your mattress without struggling. This stops the sheet from popping off throughout the night, so even if you’re a restless sleeper like me, you won’t wake up in the morning tangled up in your sheets.

And not only are these sheets well-designed, but they’re easy to wash, too. I just pop them in the washing machine every week, and they’re good to go. They won’t pill or lose their softness even with weekly washes. After switching out my bedding for the CGK bed sheets, I’m never planning on using another set of sheets again.

CGK Cooling Deep Pocket Bed Sheets Down from $40 Buy At Amazon $ 26 Free Shipping | Free Returns

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more mattress and bedding deals, including Mattress firm coupons, Macy’s coupons,Avocado Mattress coupons, and Walmart coupons.