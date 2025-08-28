Scouted

Here’s One Upside to the End of Summer—Chacos Are 30% Off Sitewide + 40% Off Sale Styles

SAN-DEAL

For four days only, take 30% off select new fall favorites and 40% off all summer sale styles.

AD BY Chaco Footwear
Chaco Footwear
Chaco Footwear

We don’t need no stinkin’ summer to wear a good pair of Chacos—they’re seasonless. For those unaware, Chaco makes outdoor footwear that feels comfortable to wear and looks uniquely adventurous. Once you notice a Chaco in the wild, you’ll see them everywhere. They are the moment for anyone ready to transition from summer beach walks to fall leaf peeping. And right now, Chaco is offering an End of Season Sale with 40% off sale items and 30% off sitewide (exclusions apply). If you need a pair, don’t wait—select styles like Bodhi and Townes won’t return after this sale.

CushZ
30% Off Sitewide + 40% Off Sale Styles
Shop At Chaco Footwear$80

Free Returns | Free Shipping

For ultimate comfort, the CushZ is an extra-cushioned sandal designed specifically for casual day-to-day wear. And this style is Chaco’s lightest “Z” yet.

Z/Sandal
30% Off Sitewide + 40% Off Sale Styles
Shop At Chaco Footwear$105

Free Returns | Free Shipping

If you haven’t picked up Chaco’s Z/Sandal, this sale is a great time. Simple, durable, and comfortable—the classic sandal has the new ChacoGrip™ outsole for any terrain.

Canyon Woven Clog
30% Off Sitewide + 40% Off Sale Styles
Shop At Chaco Footwear$135

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Finally, the clog trend is alive and well with the Canyon Woven Clog. It has the trusted footbed support of Chaco’s Z/Sandal made with a softer, more flexible material. And, it just looks cool.

Don’t miss your chance to get your first (or your next) Chaco at a really great price. Explore the End of Season Sale and get 40% off sale items + 30% off sitewide (exclusions apply).

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

Scouted Staff

Scouted Staff

beastscouted

scouted@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now