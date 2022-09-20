These Are the Comfiest Outdoor Slippers I’ve Ever Worn

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I have to be completely honest with you all: I have spent most of my life avoiding slippers and clogs because I thought them both to be ugly and footwear reserved for old people who just can’t hack it anymore. That being said, I have recently learned that not only am I completely wrong, but I think against my better judgment, I am now a big fan. The reason for this sudden change of heart is due to the introduction of Chaco Ramble Puff Clogs to my life.

First and foremost, the Chaco Ramble Puff is designed for the outdoors. Instead of looking like traditional slippers or clogs, which usually have a soft outer material, the Ramble Puff uses waterproof rip-stop nylon. So, even if you are out in the rain or step in a puddle, your feet should stay safe from getting wet. Plus, while the shoes are easy to slip on and slip off, you can use the adjustable cinch to better secure your feet if you plan on walking through uneven terrain. The bottom of the clog is protected by a thick, molded sole that is made of durable EVR (Elasto Valve Rubber).

Chaco Ramble Puff Clogs Buy at Zappos $ 85

The long-term durability of the slippers makes them a legitimately viable option for overnight camping and moving through outdoor spaces without putting yourself at risk. I myself have walked in the clogs through mud, dirt, grass and concrete without slipping or accidentally getting my feet wet. Yet, considering I’m spending most of my time in the city or at home, the value of the Ramble Puff isn’t just in its durability, but in its comfort.

Without exaggeration or hyperbole, the Chaco Ramble Puff Clogs are the most comfortable shoes I have ever worn. Wearing them feels like my entire foot is being hugged by a cozy blanket made of clouds and baby’s dreams. The interior lining of the shoe is made of a soft fleece which is only enhanced by the quilted puff upper material. The slippers themselves are also incredibly lightweight making them ideal for late night and early morning shuffling around without making too much noise. The weight also adds to the cloud-like comfort of the shoes with the softness and lightness making them feel like little pockets of heaven on my feet.

As for the actual design, instead of looking like something an old man wears while sitting by the fire and smoking a pipe, the clogs look surprisingly modern. The quilted weave on top and the variety of color combinations allow for a look that fits right in with the fashion-forward outdoorsmen style. While you might not see them in any chic streetwear, they’ll fit right in with any comfy outfit you might put together.

I understand how absolutely insane I sound describing these clogs, but the fact is that even if I tried to contain my feelings for the Ramble Puff Clogs, it would still seep in. The shoes are incredibly functional in a variety of different settings, especially the outdoors; and even further, feel good when you wear them.