These African Countries Have No Coronavirus Vaccines
While parts of the United States are dealing with a glut of COVID vaccines, a dozen countries—many of them in Africa—have none of the life-saving shots. The Associated Press reports that Chad, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Tanzania, and Eritrea have received no vaccine shipments; the entire continent has given out just 1 percent of the shots administrated in the entire world. The countries have reported relatively low case counts and deaths, but experts say that is almost certainly an undercount, and increasing travel could cause outbreaks. The World Health Organization is urging richer nations with abundant vaccine supplies to donate to countries without.