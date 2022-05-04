Ex-DHS Chief Altered 2020 Election Russia Interference Report, Watchdog Says
MEDDLING
Donald Trump’s acting Department of Homeland Security chief Chad Wolf delayed and made changes to an intelligence report on Russian interference in the 2020 presidential election in such a way that created a “perception of politicization,” according to a new report by the agency’s watchdog. The report, which does not name Wolf directly, cited changes to the missive that “appear to be based in part on political considerations, potentially impacting I&A’s compliance with Intelligence Community policy.” The report’s release was said to have been delayed on the orders of the acting DHS secretary, who the watchdog notes “participated in the review process multiple times despite lacking any formal role in reviewing the product, resulting in the delay of its dissemination on at least one occasion.” The report, the drafting of which began in April 2020, focused on “foreign efforts questioning a candidate’s health” after Russian state media began fomenting concerns about Joe Biden’s mental state.