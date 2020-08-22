Chad Wolf’s White Savior Charade Imperils Homeland Security

The acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, may not have lawful authority to be in the role he’s currently using to fight what he would like you to believe is an apocalyptic battle against the forces of evil: Antiracist protesters, the American Civil Liberties Union, and investigative journalists.

“After 80+ straight nights of violence, Portland clearly remains a city in crisis,” Wolf said in his latest melodramatic tweet on Thursday. That day, a federal judge extended an order barring federal officers from using force, threats and dispersal orders against journalists and legal observers documenting demonstrations in Portland. Earlier in the month, the ACLU called to dismantle DHS after its agents tear-gassed mostly peaceful protesters and snatched them off the streets in unmarked vans. Wolf criticized the ACLU in Newsweek and doubled down on his dystopian narrative: “Americans across the country have watched in horror as lawless criminals sack city after city,” he wrote.

Before the specters of the ACLU and Black Lives Matter haunted Wolf, there was Buzzfeed’s Hamed Aleaziz, one of the nation’s top immigration reporters. Last month, he published an investigation showing many DHS employees were worried the show of force in Portland could harm their broader homeland security mission. Local leaders had asked DHS agents to leave the city after they escalated conflicts in the street. One DHS employee called their deployment “disturbing.” Another said it was “blatantly unconstitutional.” “Deep State alive,” Wolf grumbled in an email about Aleaziz’s investigation. “He is not a real journalist.” Aleaziz, who is very much a real journalist, obtained a copy of that email and tweeted it out. It wasn’t the first time Wolf took a break from his important duties to air grievances about journalists.