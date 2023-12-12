Chair-Wielding Alabama Boat Deck Brawler Faces Court, Pleads Guilty

CHEAT SHEET
A man seen using a folding chair as a weapon during the riverfront brawl in Alabama that caught national headlines in August pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge over the incident, according to AL.com. Reggie Bernard Ray was handed a 90-day suspended jail sentence by Montgomery Municipal Judge Milton Westry, who also ruled that Ray must perform 50 hours of community service and pay $357 in court costs. Ray, who is Black, is one of six people charged over the dramatic incident, which caused uproar after cellphone footage showed a group of white men attacking the Black co-captain of Harriott II riverboat. Ray is seen in footage using the folding chair to hit a shirtless white man several times.