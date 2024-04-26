Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Move over, Saltburn. There’s a new movie about bodily fluids, bi-panic, and a group of painfully hot narcissists that has everyone in a chokehold right now. Unless you have been living under a rock (good for you, TBH), you’ve probably seen the many spicy posts on X about Challengers, the latest Luca Guadagnino film that opens in US theaters this week—or, as my friends have been calling it, “that horny Twilight throuple movie on gains.”

No spoilers here, but suffice to say that there’s a whole lot of yearning in this love triangle sports drama, a whole lot of tennis, and a whole lot of Zendaya—and her two male love interests—looking preppy and polished as hell on and off the court, courtesy of the film’s costume designer Jonathan Anderson.

“This is, like, the best Banana Republic ad I’ve ever seen in my life,” I whispered to my friends in the theater last night, who, being lifestyle writers themselves, perked up every time we saw a clever product placement. There was Zendaya’s character, Tashi Duncan, gratuitously lathering on (what appeared to be) one of Augustinus Bader’s cult-fave creams; there were UNIQLO tops galore, On sneakers jumping across a 50-foot screen, and custom Loewe dresses designed by Anderson himself. It was an elegant spread of preppy ‘fits and quiet luxury staples, and it had me reaching for my own credit card mid-makeout scenes.

Wrap your tennis racquets, and let’s drool over some of the best products featured in and inspired by Challengers.

On’s Roger Federer-inspired shoe

On Roger Pro Sneakers Leave it to On to not only have a generous shoe cameo in Challengers, but to grace us with a sweet Roger Federer collaboration. The sneaker, which is aptly named “The Roger,” is On’s first-ever competition-grade tennis shoe, and it’s made with a special carbon fiber Speedboard material to give you maximum energy return on the court, at the bar, or wherever your own gay love triangle may take you this summer. Buy At ON $ 200

A Silk Button-Down Blouse

Banana Republic Bliss Silk Resort Shirt If I had a dollar for every time Tashi Duncan looked effortlessly hot and rich in a wrinkle-free silk blouse, I would probably have about $10—which isn’t a lot, but it is nonetheless impressive. Nothing says coded luxury like a labeless button-down top in a premium fabric like silk, champ. Buy At Banana Republic $ 120 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Mercedes-Benz of Skincare

Augustinus Bader The Face Cream Mask Nothing screams “I’ve made it” more than lathering $200 face cream on your thighs like our queen Tashi Duncan. Folks, I am 99.99 percent sure that the tragic tennis star was slapping on one of Augustinus Bader’s ultra-hydrating creams, which have really made a name for themselves in the skincare world. Bader isn’t just a skincare maverick, but a globally-recognized biomedical scientist who studied burn victims for decades to formulate what are supposed to be some of the most reparative creams out there. Buy At Dermstore $ 220 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At SpaceNK $ 220 Free Shipping | Free Returns

A Casual Track Jacket

Juicy by Juicy Couture Midweight Tracksuit Jacket Aw. There’s a scene in Challengers where a young, ambitious Tashi Duncan—in arguably the film’s most iconic threesome-edging scene—can be seen in a Juicy Couture tracksuit hoodie. We loved these comfy zip-ups back in 2005, and we love them even more now. Buy At JCPenny $ 49 Free Shipping | Free Returns

A Uniqlo Polo

Uniqlo Kei Nishikori London 2022 Dry-Ex Polo Shirt Arguably the brand with the most air time, UNIQLO’s tennis ‘fits graced the screen nearly every time that Mike Faist and Josh O’Connors’ characters started wacking balls in each others’ faces. And it was [chef’s kiss] perfect. Buy At Uniqlo $ 30

The Sunglasses You’ll Use to Ogle Your Gay Boyfriends

See you on the courts!

