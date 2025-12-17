Have an Even Happier Holiday With the Muscle Car of Sex Toys

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Everyone deserves a little self-care during the holiday season. While you’re shopping for gifts for everyone on your list this year, don’t forget to treat yourself. The MotoX1 from Chalovelo is this year’s gold standard in sex toys. It features a variety of components that work in tandem to ensure complete satisfaction. The thrusting and vibration technologies offer layered and immersive sensations suitable for a variety of preferences. Plus, it’s engineered with a heating feature that warms the internal channel to a natural body temperature, creating a more immersive and realistic experience.

MotoX1 10% off with code MEDIA12 12/15-12/25 Buy At Chalovelo $ 140 Free Shipping