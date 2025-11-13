Alex Rodriguez and his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis have opened up about the former MLB player’s affairs, including an alleged relationship with Madonna. The estranged couple met at a Miami gym in the late ’90s. Scurtis, a former teacher, says she did not know the MLB player was famous when they met. The two got married in 2002 and had two daughters before their marriage ended. Scurtis, 52, filed for divorce in 2008, citing emotional abandonment and an “extramarital affair,” according to Page Six. “[I] could have been more loyal… I could have been a better husband,” Rodriguez admitted on Alex vs ARod. The former Yankee player, 50, was rumored to be having an affair with global pop icon Madonna less than three months after their youngest daughter, Ella, was born. Though Rodriguez did not name Madonna, an article with the headline “A-Rod and Madonna Squeeze Play” was featured as they spoke about his infidelity on the HBO show. At the time, Madonna, then 50, was married to Guy Ritchie. She and the ex-shortstop denied the rumor. “At that point, we got divorced,” Scurtis said. She revealed the couple was in a “similar scenario” when their first daughter was born in 2004.
Lady Gaga has revealed she was on lithium while filming A Star Is Born, which later caused a psychotic break. “I did A Star Is Born on lithium,” the fourteen-time Grammy winner, told Rolling Stone. After filming the Oscar-winning movie, the artist embarked on a world tour for her album Joanne in August 2017. She said that while on tour, she had a psychotic break. Gaga cancelled the last 10 shows of the tour when her sister looked at her and said, “I don’t see my sister anymore.” She revealed that she “went to the hospital for psychiatric care.” Despite her record Chromatica being about healing, she “smoked weed all day, knocked back a couple bottles of wine.” During this time, she met her now fiancé, Michael Polansky, a Harvard-educated tech entrepreneur. He said, “I’d never met somebody so incredibly talented and gifted feel so disempowered.” Gaga claimed that “He helped me see that my life was precious.” The singer claimed she didn’t think she “could get better” and now feels “really lucky to be alive.”
Long at the cutting edge of innovation in personal communications, Apple has left consumers confused with its latest product. The iPhone Pocket, which comes with a hefty price tag of up to $230, basically acts as a kind of sling holder for the tech giant’s iconic phone and is intended to be worn around the user’s body. While the company’s vice president of industrial design, Molly Anderson, might have described it as “a design approach that celebrates craftsmanship, simplicity and delight,” social media users have somewhat less generously described it as a “glorified” and “insanely expensive sock.” The Pocket is apparently the brainchild of Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake, himself one of Apple founder’s favorite fashion designers, though it’s unclear whether Miyake’s intention was for the neon-green iteration of the product, as some critics have pointed out, to resemble the mankini made famous by Sacha Baron Cohen. “Same vibe,” one person wrote on X, accompanied by a picture of the comedian’s character Borat sporting the swimwear.
A 46-year-old death row inmate in Oklahoma had his life spared just minutes before he was set to receive a lethal injection. Tremane Wood, who was convicted for felony murder in 2004, had his sentence commuted to life in prison without parole by Governor Kevin Stitt on Thursday. This was the second time the Republican governor has granted clemency in his seven years in office. “This action reflects the same punishment his brother received for their murder of an innocent young man and ensures a severe punishment that keeps a violent offender off the streets forever,” Stitt said in a statement. Wood was found guilty of stabbing Ronnie Wipf to death in a botched 2002 robbery. Wipf was a 19-year-old migrant farm worker from Montana. But Wood maintains his innocence in the killing, claiming his brother, Zjaiton “Jake” Wood, did the fatal stabbing. Zjaiton Wood was sentenced to life without parole and died by suicide in prison in 2019 after admitting in court that he was the killer, said Amanda Bass Castro Alves, Tremane Wood’s attorney. Oklahoma’s pardon and parole board issued a clemency recommendation last week. “I’m not a monster. I’m not a killer,” Wood told the hearing.
A classic pet name is back at the top of the year’s most popular dog names. “Max” reclaimed the top spot for male dog names on the American Kennel Club’s 2025 list released Wednesday after losing its crown in 2024 to “Milo.” It previously held the title in 2022 and 2023. In second place this year was “Hank,” which ranked 35th in the previous year. Meanwhile, the top name for female dogs was “Luna,” followed by “Bella” and “Daisy.” “Choosing a pet’s name is such a fun and important part of the process when acquiring a dog,” AKC president and CEO, Gina M. DiNardo, said in a statement. “People put a great deal of effort into picking a name that perfectly fits their pet and often spend a lot of time making that decision.”
PepsiCo has announced that two of its most popular snacks will be stripped of artificial flavors and dyes. In a press release on Thursday, the company unveiled the launch of a “Simply NKD” version of Doritos and Cheetos that will be entirely dyeless. “We are reinventing our iconic—and most famous—brands to deliver options with the bold flavors fans know and love,” said Hernán Tantardini, CMO of PepsiCo Foods U.S., about the new product. The move comes after other companies, including food giant Kraft Heinz, took similar steps to remove artificial food dyes following Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr.’s push to “phase out all petroleum-based synthetic dyes” in U.S. food and replace them with natural alternatives. The new Doritos collection will include Simply NKD Nacho Cheese and Simply NKD Cool Ranch, while Cheetos will also come in two flavors: Simply NKD Puffs and Simply NKD Flamin’ Hot. The products are available for pre-order and will be in-store starting December 1. “If we can reinvent Doritos and Cheetos, imagine what’s next,” PepsiCo concluded in their press release.
Two brothers who survived the Parkland high school mass shooting were injured when a car plowed into pedestrians in Tampa, Florida. Connor and Brandon Dietrich—students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 when a gunman killed 17 students—were sitting at a table with a friend when the car crashed into a local business, striking more than a dozen people and killing four. In a statement, the Tampa Police Department called the Nov. 8 incident a “senseless tragedy” and said it was caused by reckless driving. The brothers’ uncle, Bill Muter, started a GoFundMe campaign for the family, saying they are “deeply shaken by the tragedy” that left Connor “in critical condition with multiple serious injuries, including skull fractures, a lacerated spleen, and several broken bones,” while his brother, Brandon, managed to avoid serious injuries and helped his brother. “He’s struggling, but he’s talking, which is—that’s the most important thing he can do,“ the boys’ father, Bob Dietrich, told local news station WKYC, adding that his sons never opened up to him about the Parkland shooting. The 22-year-old driver accused of causing the crash, Silas Sampson, was charged with 14 counts, including four felony charges of vehicular homicide, on Thursday and is being held in jail without bond.
Blossom actor Joey Lawrence and his wife, Samantha Cope, are expecting a baby boy after calling off their divorce. Lawrence, 49, who is known for his role as Joey Russo in the 1990s sitcom Blossom, and Cope announced the news on Wednesday while walking the red carpet. “This is not planned. No, I’m kidding. I’m kidding,” Lawrence joked as Cope chimed in, “Yeah, a boy. Our first boy.” This will be the fourth child for Lawrence and second for Cope. The couple shares 2-year-old daughter, Dylan. The news comes after the pair filed for divorce in August 2024, only to reconcile four months later. At the time, Lawrence was accused of having an affair with Malina Alves, his Socked In For Christmas co-star. Following their reconciliation, the actor told E! News that he had worked hard to repair their relationship, saying, “There’s something so special.” Lawrence and Cope, an actress on NCIS, began their romance after they met on the set Lifetime movie My Husband’s Secret Brother.
Brazilian Olympic skateboarder Leticia Bufoni has revealed she is joining OnlyFans. Bufoni, 32, is one of the world’s most decorated skateboarders having competed in the 2020 Olympics, won multiple X Games gold medals and securing two Guinness World Records. She holds the highest recorded skateboarding grind, achieved while grinding on a rail outside the back of a flying aircraft at 9,022 ft. The skateboarder also switched sports in 2024 to try her hand as a professional race car driver, saying that racing gives her a similar thrill to skateboarding. The athlete posted to her nearly 4 million Instagram followers that she is “Excited to finally share… My official OnlyFans is live.” She says that her page is a “behind-the-scenes look at [her] world.” Fans were thrilled with the skateboarder’s new venture. “OnlyFans for skateboarding are awesome,” one user said. “Can’t wait to see it,” another fan chimed in. Fans can expect to see Bufoni driving in the Porsche Cup Brazil.
Adolf Hitler may have had a micropenis due to a genetic condition called Kallman syndrome, according to new DNA analysis. The condition, which hinders puberty, can cause undescended testicles and a one in ten chance of having a penis less than two inches, according to The Times. Documentarians and researchers are set to reveal their findings in a two-part Channel 4 docuseries, Hitler’s DNA: Blueprint of a Dictator, with the first episode set to be released on Nov. 15. The analysis, using blood from a piece of the sofa where he shot himself, also dismisses the theory that he was Jewish. The analysis further bolsters a 1923 medical report on Hitler that was discovered in 2015, which suggested the Nazi dictator had just one testicle. Also, the testing showed he was in the top one percent of people who are predisposed to autism, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, the filmmakers say. However, The Guardian criticized the upcoming documentary for failing “to get a fresh DNA sample from any of Hitler’s surviving relatives in Austria and the U.S., who are all understandably reluctant about media exposure.”