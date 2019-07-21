CHEAT SHEET
Boll and Branch Takes The Chambray Straight From Your Closet and Puts It Onto Your Bed
There’s really nothing like sleeping on crisp, clean sheets in the summer. Boll and Branch took this feeling one step further and made sheets from one of the coolest (both in looks and in temperature regulation) fabrics for summer: Chambray. I got the chance to test them out, and boy do they deliver. They’re soft, like a shirt you’ve put through the wash a million times, and super breathable. I was worried they’d feel heavy, but the clean cotton construction and stonewashed feel give these summer-ready sheets the perfect weight. The gray-blue color means they go with basically any cover I put on top and they’re incredibly easy to wash. Honestly, I may have to get myself the matching Matelassé Duvet just to give my bed its own Canadian Tuxedo. This is the one sheet set you’ll want to invest in this summer when all you can think about is how you’ll stay cool while you sleep. | Shop at Boll and Branch >
