Champion Cyclist Killed in Car Crash While Biking in San Francisco
A world champion cyclist was killed while on a bicycle in San Francisco on Tuesday, according to NBC News. Ethan Boyes, who had won multiple championships both in the U.S. and internationally, was allegedly riding south through a bike lane in the city’s Presidio national park when he was struck by a car driving the opposite direction, sustaining fatal injuries. “Those who had the joy of knowing Ethan, or who had even met him in passing, know that he was wildly generous of spirit and heart, charismatic, quietly funny, thoughtful, smart and gracious,” Boyes’ relatives told NBC Bay Area, as USA Cycling and the San Francisco biking community also mourned his death. Authorities are still investigating the crash to determine who was at fault.