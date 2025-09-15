Dress Like a Champion With the Brand That (Literally) Invented Hoodie Season

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
I’ve recently been spending time in Chicago, and though I know the Windy City’s nickname technically came from its political history, let me tell you—the actual wind here is no joke. Having initially packed only for summer, I’ve spent the past few weeks transitioning from a summertime aesthetic into autumnal attire—a process made easier, as always, by Champion’s collection of timeless hoodies.
If you aren’t well-versed in the history of the hoodie, the beloved fall look was born in the 1930s, when Champion designed and developed the garment for athletes to wear during practice, warmups, and game breaks. With a simple equation—sweatshirt plus hood—the brand revolutionized athletic wear and cultural fashion forever.
As the years have passed, Champion’s impact has only grown, cementing its legacy with an iconic logo that remains instantly recognizable to this day.
Champion’s timeless staples still hold up, blending form and function to serve as the perfect cozy addition to any fall wardrobe. Whether you’re an athlete in need of performance gear or just on the hunt for the right mix of comfort and style, a Champion hoodie is a must-have. Throw on some matching joggers, and you’ve got a full uniform to carry you through the season.