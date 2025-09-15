Dress Like a Champion With the Brand That (Literally) Invented Hoodie Season

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I’ve recently been spending time in Chicago, and though I know the Windy City’s nickname technically came from its political history, let me tell you—the actual wind here is no joke. Having initially packed only for summer, I’ve spent the past few weeks transitioning from a summertime aesthetic into autumnal attire—a process made easier, as always, by Champion’s collection of timeless hoodies.

If you aren’t well-versed in the history of the hoodie, the beloved fall look was born in the 1930s, when Champion designed and developed the garment for athletes to wear during practice, warmups, and game breaks. With a simple equation—sweatshirt plus hood—the brand revolutionized athletic wear and cultural fashion forever.

Reverse Weave Hoodie Available in two colors. Buy At Champion

Reverse Weave Hoodie, C Logo Available in six colors. Buy At Champion

Reverse Weave Joggers, C Logo Available in two colors. Buy At Champion

As the years have passed, Champion’s impact has only grown, cementing its legacy with an iconic logo that remains instantly recognizable to this day.