Rest of Surfside Condo Building Demolished After Fears of Another Collapse

The remaining structure of the Champlain Towers South, where at least 24 people died after the condo partially collapsed on June 24, was demolished around 10:30 p.m in a controlled explosion Sunday night, leaving much of the surrounding area covered with dust. After worry that rest of the building was at risk of falling, thereby endangering crews and halting recovery operations, a decision to demolish the remaining structure in Surfside was announced. Search efforts are still slated to continue once ares are deemed clear and safe to access, according to Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. Over 120 people are still missing.