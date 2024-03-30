Chance Perdomo, Star of ‘Gen V’ and ‘Sabrina,’ Dies at 27

Chance Perdomo, a rising actor known for his roles in Amazon Prime’s Gen V and Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, has died in a motorcycle accident, a representative said. He was 27 years old.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident,” his publicist said in a statement. “His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest.”

Perdomo shot to fame as a series regular on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, where he played Ambrose Spellman, the warlock cousin of Kiernan Shipka’s Sabrina. He appeared on the supernatural TV series for the entirety of its three-season run from 2018 to 2020.

The actor was then cast in a lead role on Amazon Studios’ superhero university satire Gen V, a spin-off of The Boys. Perdomo played Andre Anderson, a college student with the power to manipulate magnetic fields. The show’s first season premiered in late 2023, and its second was set to begin filming this summer.

“We can’t quite wrap our heads around this,” the series’ producers said in a joint statement. “Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague.”

The actor, who was born in Los Angeles but raised in the U.K., was remembered by those who worked with him as “always charming and smiling” and “an incredibly talented performer,” the producers added in their statement.