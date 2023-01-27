Louisiana Man Gets 45 Years for Jeffrey Dahmer Copycat Kidnapping Plot
DAHMER DO-OVER
A Louisiana man was sentenced to 45 years in federal prison for a “months-long” hate crime plot in which he targeted a gay teenager he met on an LGBTQ+ dating app, planning to kidnap and murder him, the Justice Department said Wednesday. Chance Seneca, 21, set his plan in motion after becoming “fixated with the idea of killing gay men.” He was inspired by the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, prosecutors wrote. “Seneca had also intended to eat and preserve the bodies of his victims, as Dahmer had done,” they added. Seneca admitted last September that in June 2020 he met the victim, then-18-year-old Holden White, on Grindr. After a month of texting, the two men met up in person, and Seneca took White to his father’s home, where he attempted to strangle him with a belt. Seneca then put the unconscious White in a bathtub, hit him with a hammer, stabbed him in the neck with an icepick, and slit his wrists, according to a criminal complaint. Seneca then changed his mind and called 911, later telling police that he’d been using Grindr as a “hunting ground.” White survived the assault, regaining consciousness after spending three days in a coma.