‘KNOW MY NAME’
Brock Turner’s Victim Reveals Her Identity
The woman whose gripping victim impact statement about her rape by former Stanford swimmer Brock Turner became national news in 2016 has come forward publicly for the first time ahead of her memoir: Know My Name. Formerly known only as “Emily Doe,” Chanel Miller began writing her memoir in 2017 after Andrea Schulz, editor in chief of Viking Books, recognized that the young woman’s riveting, disturbing impact statement was evidence of her profound writing ability. “She had the brain and the voice of a writer from the very beginning, even in that situation,” Schulz said.
Miller’s statement preceded Turner’s guilty verdict on three counts of felony sexual assault—for which he served three months in county jail. California Gov. Jerry Brown subsequently signed a bill to impose mandatory minimum sentences in sexual-assault cases. The book reportedly explores Miller’s assault and the high-profile trial she endured in the wake of the #MeToo movement and the growing national conversation on sexual violence that came, in part, because of her story. “It is one of the most important books that I’ve ever published,” Schulz said. Miller’s memoir is set to come out Sept. 24.