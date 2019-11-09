PAIN NO MORE
Change Your Sleep With the Magic of This Shredded Memory Foam Pillow
A good night’s sleep is dependent on so many elements: the right mattress, room temperature and absence of light are all important, but one thing has really revolutionized my sleep - the perfect pillow. Despite spending a third of my life in bed, pillows were always low on my list of priorities. I thought they were all pretty much the same – either down or fiber-filled and destined to go flat after a few months. It took a neck complaint to realize I’d been underplaying their importance and when I found these Plixio shredded memory foam pillows, it was love at first snooze.
When neck pain, tingling, and numbness in my fingers sent me to my doctor’s office in a panic, I discovered I was suffering from a pinched nerve in my neck and told that poor quality pillows could put extra strain on the injury. I was sent home with some stretching exercises and ordered to buy a more supportive pillow. I toyed with the idea of memory foam pillows in the past but imagined them to be giant blocks of padding with a permanent dent where your head lay. I’m a restless sleeper, alternating between side and back sleeping so I needed a pillow that would adjust to my needs. After a little research, I discovered the magic of shredded memory foam pillows and my sleep was forever changed.
