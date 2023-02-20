CHEAT SHEET
British TV Anchor ‘Glad to Be Alive’ After Bloody Bike Crash
English broadcast journalist Dan Walker shared a slew of bloodied selfies after getting into a bike accident on Monday morning. In a series of tweets, the Channel 5 anchor shared photos taken inside an ambulance and wrote, “Glad to be alive after getting hit by a car on my bike.” Later, he posted a thread after returning home from the hospital, sharing pictures of his black eye, shattered Apple Watch, and ripped pants. “Battered and bruised but - amazingly - nothing broken,” he shared, before adding the helpful reminder, “The helmet I was wearing saved my life today so - if you’re on a bike - get one on your head.” According to Variety, Walker will miss Monday evening’s broadcast while he recovers.