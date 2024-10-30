Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz End Engagement: Reports

Trump: Racist Comedian ‘Probably’ Shouldn’t Have Been at MSG Rally
REMORSE?
Donald Trump made his most pointed comments yet about comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who caused controversy after unleashing a series of racist jokes at the former president’s Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday night. In an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News that aired Tuesday night, Trump was asked directly about the situation, claiming he has “no idea” who Hinchcliffe is and that he “never saw him, never heard of him and don‘t wanna hear of him.” Trump added that while he doesn‘t think the comments were “a big deal,” he “probably shouldn’t have been there.” Trump continued: “They put a comedian in, which everybody does, you throw comedians in, you don‘t vet them and go crazy, it’s nobody’s fault, but somebody said some bad things.” Trump then blamed critics for taking “somebody that has nothing to do with the party, nothing to do with us—said something—and they try and make a big deal. But I don‘t know who it is, I don’t even know who put him in and I can’t imagine it’s a big deal." Trump also repeated claims he made earlier in the day, saying: “Puerto Ricans love me.” When asked directly if Trump wished Hinchcliffe was never there, he said: “Yeah, I mean I don’t know if it’s a big deal or not, but I don’t want anybody making nasty or stupid jokes. Probably he shouldn’t have been there.”
