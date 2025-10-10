Cheat Sheet
1

Channing Tatum Reveals Oscar Nominee Ruptured His Eardrum

SLAPPED HARD
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.10.25 1:57PM EDT 
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum at SiriusXM Studios on October 6, 2025. Cindy Ord/Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Channing Tatum is naming names when it comes to the famous co-star who injured him on set. Tatum, 45, revealed in a new episode of Hot Ones that Mark Ruffalo, his co-star in the 2014 movie Foxcatcher, once slapped him so hard during a take that the force permanently damaged his ear. “He cut my ear and just popped my eardrum,” said Tatum, adding, “It’s still not the same.” However, the Magic Mike star clarified that he and Ruffalo, 57, had discussed the slap beforehand to make the scene more realistic. “I was like, ‘You got to slap me,’” Tatum explained. “Just like really do it so we can move on.” Ruffalo himself previously admitted to the slap on a 2023 episode of Hot Ones, saying that Tatum had “ask[ed] me to slap the s--t out of him.” In Foxcatcher, the pair starred as real-life brothers Mark and Dave Schultz, the Olympic gold medalist wrestlers recruited as coaches by millionaire John du Pont, who later murdered Dave. The film earned Ruffalo an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Recalling the slap, Tatum assured Hot Ones host Sean Evans that there are no hard feelings between him and his former co-star. “I love that it’s from Mark, because he’s like the most beautiful human you could ever meet in the world,” he said.

2
Reality Star’s Cause of Death Revealed in Chilling 911 Call
FINAL MOMENTS
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.10.25 3:07PM EDT 
Joshua Allen
Joshua Allen at a fundraiser benefiting the Trevor Project at SupperClub Los Angeles in 2011. Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Newly released audio from a 911 call has shed light on the death of Joshua Allen, a dancer and one-time winner of So You Think You Can Dance. Allen, 36, died on September 30 after being struck by a train in Fort Worth, Texas, in what appears to have been a suicide. In a clip of a 911 call made after the incident, first obtained by the US Sun, an employee from Union Pacific Railroad can be heard telling dispatchers that a “Black male in a tan shirt and glasses was recording on his phone while he was walking towards the train.” A police report from the scene corroborates this story. Two conductors from the train that struck Allen told police they saw the dancer on the tracks before the accident, walking toward their train and using his phone to film as it approached. The conductors said they only spotted Allen when he was about 200 feet in front of the train, too close for them to activate the brakes, and while they honked their horns to alert him, he remained in place until he was struck. Allen had been living in Fort Worth, his hometown, since 2020, after leaving Los Angeles. After winning the fourth season of So You Think You Can Dance in 2008, Allen appeared in the 2010 film Step Up 3D with his fellow alum, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, and in the 2011 remake of Footloose. Boss also died in an apparent suicide in 2022.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

Partner update

Stay Warm and Stylish This Fall With These Soft Sweaters
LAYER UP
AD BY HSN
Published 10.09.25 12:00AM EDT 
A graphic collage featuring a woman in a black turtleneck sweater with faux fur cuffs against a pastel pink and blue background, styled for modern fall fashion marketing.
HSN

Sweater weather is finally here! Refresh your wardrobe with one—or three—of these cozy and comfy picks from HSN. From classic knits to pullovers, these sweaters will be your go-to for crisp morning strolls, casual evenings out, and everything in between.

Turtleneck Tunic Sweater
Price reflects 20% discount
Buy At HSN$80

This chunky sweater is a fall and winter essential. The elegant shaker-stitch detail and luxe faux fur cuffs give it an eye-catching look. Layer on your favorite necklace and pair it with your go-to pants for a chic, polished, and preppy outfit.

V-Neck Cable Knit Sweater
Buy At HSN$70

With glamorous sequin stripes and cable knit patterns, this soft and lightweight V-neck sweater is a statement maker. Featuring long sleeves, drop shoulders, and a semi-fitted style, this sweater is designed to flatter your silhouette.

Colorblock Pullover Poncho Sweater
Price reflects 30% discount
Buy At HSN$49

This poncho-style pullover channels laid-back western vibes. Oversized and stretchy, it feels luxuriously soft—almost like cashmere but without the price tag. Throw it on with jeans and boots for an effortlessly stylish weekend look.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

3
Elderly Mushroom Hunter Decapitated in Suspected Bear Attack
SHOCKING DISCOVERY
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.10.25 12:24PM EDT 
Asian black bear
Asian black bear (Ursus thibetanus) in Darjeeling, West Bengal, India on June 11, 2022. Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto

An apparent bear attack in Japan’s Iwate Prefecture left an elderly man dead Friday morning in what may be the third attack of its kind. Police said on Friday that the man, in his 70s, entered the woods to forage for mushrooms. His body was later found with the head and torso separated in a manner consistent with a bear attack. This marks the third time in the last week that an elderly man has been found dead in a similar manner amid a string of recent bear attacks in Japan. Another man in his 70s was found dead in the Iwate region on Wednesday, while a 78-year-old man was found in Nagano, Japan, on October 4. While police have yet to confirm a cause of death for any of the three victims, all were found with claw marks consistent with bear attacks. If confirmed, the three deaths would set a new record for annual deadly bear attacks in Japan, which has already recorded six since April. In addition to the most recent deaths, a bear cub injured a Spanish tourist in the village of Shirakawa-go on Monday, while on Wednesday, another bear injured two senior citizens at a supermarket in Numata, near Tokyo. In response to a rise in attacks last year, the Japanese government relaxed its wildlife protection policy, allowing authorized hunters to conduct “emergency shootings” when the animals are spotted. Wildlife experts believe bears have begun entering populated areas in search of food because of an acorn scarcity in forests across the country.

4
Legendary Rock Star Dies ‘Unexpectedly’ at 82
FEELING BLUE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 10.10.25 9:15AM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: John Lodge attends the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 50th Annual Induction And Awards Dinner at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame )
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hal

The Moody Blues legend John Lodge has died at 82, his family confirmed in a statement, saying the musician was “suddenly and unexpectedly taken from us.” “It is with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that John Lodge, our darling husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law and brother, has been suddenly and unexpectedly taken from us,” the statement read. Lodge “peacefully slipped away surrounded by his loved ones and the sounds of The Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly.” The family added that his “enduring love of his wife, Kirsten, and his family” was central to his life, followed by “his passion for music, and his faith.” They concluded with his signature farewell: “As John would always say at the end of the show, thank you for keeping the faith.” Lodge joined The Moody Blues in 1966, helping the band rise to international fame with his distinctive falsetto and basslines. He co-wrote and performed hits including Peak Hour, Time to Get Away, Gimme a Little Somethin’, and Eyes of a Child. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, Lodge remained an active touring and recording artist well into his later years.

Shop with Scouted

Lift Heavier and Perfect Your Form With This Wall-Mounted Home Gym System
PUMP IT UP
Scouted Staff
Published 10.08.25 2:34PM EDT 
Tonal wall-mounted smart gym installed in a modern bedroom setup, with workout accessories on nearby furniture, neutral decor, and natural lighting highlighting the compact design.
Johnson Fitness and Wellness

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The most challenging part of any fitness program isn’t always just getting started; it’s staying consistent. Many give up when the progress is slow or not visible. That’s where the Tonal 2, an all-in-one home gym system, comes in. Designed to keep you moving forward in your strength training journey, the Tonal 2 provides support in three key areas for real results: progressive overload, training to failure, and perfecting your form.

Progressive overload is the idea of gradually increasing weights over time to stimulate growth. But with free weights, hitting that sweet spot can be tricky, leaving you feeling stuck. The Tonal 2 eliminates this annoyance by fine-tuning the resistance in exact one-pound increments, ensuring every lift challenges you at just the right level. It also introduces smart drop sets. As your muscles fatigue, the system automatically lowers the weight so you can push to failure. According to Tonal, this builds muscle up to two times faster.

Tonal 2 Smart Home Gym
Includes wall installation
See At Johnson Fitness & Wellness

Proper form is crucial for real progress, as poor technique can hinder muscle activation and increase the risk of injury. The Tonal 2 takes the guesswork out of form with its built-in camera, analyzing your movements and offering real-time cues, like keeping your back straight during Romanian Deadlifts. It’s basically like a virtual personal trainer. After your workout, the Tonal 2 provides a breakdown, using clips from your session to highlight areas for improvement.

Aside from strength training, the Tonal 2 is also equipped with 15 other fitness modalities, including Aero HIIT, yoga, and mobility. This allows you to mix up your workouts so you never get bored. It’s a fitness splurge that truly pays off.

5
More Car Owners Are Falling Behind on Their Payments
AUTO ANXIETY
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Published 10.10.25 1:21PM EDT 
In an aerial view, a variety of new vehicles are parked at the National City Marine Terminal
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

More Americans are missing car payments amid high prices and steeper interest. About one in seven new-car buyers in September had a credit score of less than 650—the most for that month since 2016—while subprime borrowers 60 days late hit a record of more than 6 percent, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing Fitch. Repossessions climbed to an estimated 1.73 million last year, the most since 2009, according to Cox Automotive, the paper reports. With average monthly payments topping $750—and nearly 20 percent now more than $1,000—some shoppers are heading to used car lots or biding their time. Carmakers are trying to tempt buyers, with Ford dangling lower rates to help clear unsold F-150s, and GM’s finance arm says roughly 12 percent of loans this year went to customers with sub-620 scores, the Journal reports. A bankruptcy at lender Tricolor, which served buyers with thin credit files, is underscoring the strain.

6
Baffling Mystery Solved After Couple Finds Missing 1,900-Year-Old Roman Artifact in Their Backyard
ROMAN AROUND
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 10.10.25 11:15AM EDT 
Published 10.10.25 11:11AM EDT 
Ancient Roman tombstone
D. Ryan Gray/Preservation Resource Center of New Orleans

The truth behind how an ancient Roman tombstone ended up in a New Orleans backyard has finally been uncovered. Daniella Santoro and partner Aaron Lorenz were baffled when they discovered the 1,900-year-old artifact in their Louisiana backyard back in March. They traced it back to a Roman sailor named Sextus Congenius Verus and found that it had been missing from a museum in Italy since the 1940s. Now, following local enquiries, a woman named Erin Scott O’Brien revealed her granddad had brought the tablet home from Italy after World War II, and it sat in a display case in his home until his death in 1986. O’Brien said she later repurposed the tablet as a garden decoration, but forgot to take it with her when she moved house in 2018. “I just thought it was a piece of art,” she told local media. “I had no idea it was a 2,000-year-old… relic.” Lorenz and Santoro have handed the relic over to the FBI’s art crime team, and efforts are underway to repatriate it to the Civitavecchia museum, where it can be properly displayed once more.

7
Passenger Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Smoke Detected
MAYDAY
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.10.25 12:14PM EDT 
SAS Scandinavian Airlines Bombardier Mitsubishi CRJ-900
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A flight carrying 91 people was forced to make an emergency landing after reports of smoke in the cabin. The crew of the Cityjet Canadair airplane, operated on behalf of SAS Scandinavian Airlines, declared a mayday shortly after takeoff on October 6. Flight SK-1684 had originated in Milan, Italy, departing at 3:31 p.m. bound for Copenhagen, Denmark, The Daily Mail reports. The CRJ-900 had reached 29,000 feet but soon encountered an issue. The crew reported engine trouble and requested an emergency landing from air traffic control. It flew north over the Alps before heading west to land in the Swiss city, arriving 20 minutes after the emergency was declared. The plane touched down in Zurich, Switzerland, after a 54-minute flight. Fire trucks flanked it as it taxiied. Passengers later alighted from a remote part of the airport. The plane took off for Copenhagen 47 hours later, The Aviation Herald reports. The Daily Beast has contacted Cityjet for more information.

8
Woman Guilty of ‘Married... With Children’ Actress’ Murder
SECOND CASE
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.10.25 10:27AM EDT 
Cindyana Santangelo and Libby Adame.
Cindyana Santangelo and Libby Adame. Getty Images/LAPD

Libby Adame, a 55-year-old California woman nicknamed “the butt lady,” was convicted of murder Thursday after a second client, Married... With Children actress Cindyana Santangelo, died. Prosecutors argued that on March 24, Santangelo, 58, was rushed to a hospital from her Malibu home, where she died from an embolism after Adame botched a silicone injection. During the incident, Adame was on probation for the fatal injection of 26-year-old Karissa Rajpaul in 2019. Adame had been acquitted of murder in Rajpaul’s case and was sentenced to four years and four months in prison, but was released after less than a year for time served in custody and electronic monitoring. Adame’s sentencing hearing for Santangelo’s death is scheduled for Nov. 5. Adame was officially convicted of second-degree murder, which has a minimum sentence of 15 years, practicing medicine without a license, and special enhancement for causing great bodily injury. Adame is also facing a wrongful death suit from the ER actress’ husband, Frank Santangelo, who said his wife was “killed in the prime of her life in her own home.”

Shop with Scouted

Try a Free Can of This Tasty THC Seltzer That Doesn’t Leave You Hungover
SIP, SIP, HOORAY!
Scouted Staff
Published 10.08.25 2:21PM EDT 
Cycling Frog THC seltzers in Black Currant and Wild Cherry flavors displayed on a festive holiday dinner table with candles, cocktails, and seasonal greenery.
Cycling Frog

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From Halloween parties and Friendsgiving hangouts to long evenings spent unwinding, the vibes of fall are simply unmatched. Keep those good vibes going all season long with Cycling Frog. The brand’s delicious seltzers skip the alcohol, opting for a combination of THC and CBD for a mild, calming buzz. Plus, since there is zero alcohol, you won’t wake up the next morning with a pounding headache. Right now, Cycling Frog is offering a special deal for first-time customers. You can get a free can of seltzer to try yourself. Simply enter your email address, pick the seltzer you would like, and check out. You only have to cover the $2 shipping fee. It’s the perfect way to celebrate ‘Sober October.’

Cycling Frog THC Seltzers
See At Cycling Frog

Choose between two of Cycling Frog’s most popular seltzers. The first is Black Currant, which blends 5mg THC and 10mg CBD for a sweet-tart kick that’s refreshing and fun. Try it with a glass of ice while you unwind after a long day. The second option is Ruby Grapefruit, which also packs 5mg THC and 10mg CBD and delivers a tart and citrusy taste. Try mixing this one into a mocktail for a sweet treat after work. Click here to get your free can today.

9
Cindy McCain, 71, Suffers Stroke
RECOVERY PLAN
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 10.10.25 8:35AM EDT 
Published 10.10.25 8:18AM EDT 
MILAN, ITALY - MAY 07: Cindy McCain, executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), delivers a speech while attending a panel during the Asian Development Bank’s 58th Annual Meeting at MiCo - Milano Convention Centre on May 07, 2025 in Milan, Italy. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) Annual Meeting is a yearly gathering of the ADB's Board of Governors, serving as a prominent platform for discussing economic and social development issues in the Asia-Pacific region. (Photo by Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images)
MILAN, ITALY - MAY 07: Cindy McCain, executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), delivers a speech while attending a panel during the Asian Development Bank’s 58th Annual Meeting at MiCo - Milano Convention Centre on May 07, 2025 in Milan, Italy. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) Annual Meeting is a yearly gathering of the ADB's Board of Governors, serving as a prominent platform for discussing economic and social development issues in the Asia-Pacific region. (Photo by Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images) Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images

Cindy McCain, who heads the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), is recovering at a hospital in Italy after suffering a mild stroke this week, the organization announced. The 71-year-old widow of the late Senator John McCain is said to be recovering “well” and is waiting to travel back to her home in Arizona, where she is expected to make a full recovery. “I want to thank the medical staff in Italy for the excellent treatment I received,” said McCain in a statement. “My recovery is progressing well thanks to their outstanding care.” McCain, a lifelong Republican, broke with the party to endorse Biden for president in 2020, earning her the ire of MAGA. At the U.N., she is recognized as a leading voice on the global hunger crisis, particularly after her response to the humanitarian crises in Gaza and Ukraine. In her statement, McCain expressed “full confidence” in her team’s ability to continue delivering “urgently needed food assistance” to over 100 million people across 87 countries during her absence. “The fight against hunger has never been more critical,” she said, adding she looks forward to “being back in the field soon.” McCain previously suffered a minor stroke back in 2004, but made a swift recovery.

10
Art Sleuth Finds Celebrated Marie Antoinette Painting Is Actually Someone Else
ART THOU NOT?
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 10.10.25 10:42AM EDT 
Published 10.10.25 10:40AM EDT 
Painting thought to be Marie Antoinette
University of Oxford

The definitive portrait of the last queen of France, Marie Antoinette, isn’t actually her, new research has suggested. The 1762 painting was believed to depict Marie at the age of seven. Now, one researcher claims it’s really her sister, Maria Carolina. Antoinette was decapitated by a guillotine in Paris during the French Revolution. Professor Catriona Seth, scholar of French literature at the University of Oxford, visited the collection of artist Jean–Étienne Liotard in Geneva. Here, she inspected paintings of Antoinette and 10 of her siblings. Now, Seth claims, in research written but not yet published, the painting portrays Maria, the future queen of Naples. The giveaway, she says, is a medal, the Order of the Starry Cross, pinned to her chest. It was only awarded to Antoinette in 1766, four years after the painting was completed. Carolina, meanwhile, was awarded it in 1762. “I am certain that the picture said traditionally to be Marie Antoinette is in fact Maria Carolina,” Prof. Seth told The Daily Mail. She thinks a second Liotard painting shows the future queen of France. The girl in that picture holds a red rose, “a recurring feature of portraits of Marie Antoinette throughout her life.”

