Hollywood Star Shares Gruesome X-Ray Pictures After Surgery

For over a century, scientists have puzzled over why the Green River appears to flow “uphill” through the Uinta Mountains in Utah before eventually joining the Colorado River. A new study suggests the answer lies deep beneath the Earth’s surface. A team of geologists led by Adam Smith of the University of Glasgow reports that the river didn’t actually reverse direction; instead, the land beneath it moved. According to the study, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research, the root of the Uinta Mountains became unusually dense over millions of years. That extra weight caused part of the mountain’s deep lithospheric root to slowly sink downward into the mantle, pulling the surface of the region lower with it. When the dense root finally detached around two to five million years ago, the mountains began to rise again, but by then, the river had already locked in its seemingly downward course. The result is an optical illusion: a river that looks like it flows uphill, even though gravity was working the same way all along.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Study Solve Century-Old Mystery of ‘Uphill’ RiverDEFYING GRAVITYThe phenomenon of the Green River that seemingly defied gravity has been solved.
- 2Hollywood Star Shares Gruesome X-Ray Pictures After SurgeryBRUTALChanning Tatum shared an update from his hospital bed.
Partner updateAD BY QVCBlend on the Go With The Ninja Blast MAX—No Outlet NeededNO STRINGS ATTACHEDWhether you want to fuel up for a fast-paced day or cool down post-workout, the Ninja Blast MAX is a game changer.
- 3‘Nightmare’ Flight as Passengers Worship at 40,000 FeetPRAISE HIM“It was fine while it lasted but it’s got it’s limit,” one person said.
- 4Shark Attack Survivor Reveals How He Fought Off PredatorCLOSE CALLPeter Smith repeatedly punched a shark as it attacked his leg.
Shop with ScoutedThis Six-Piece Sex Toy Kit Is 60% Off for Valentine’s DayGET CLOSERThis is the perfect chance to surprise your partner and spice up Valentine’s Day.
- 5Feds to Release Another Child Picked up by ICEDE-ICINGShe was picked up in the same school district as 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos.
- 6Hero Jan. 6 Cop Announces Another Run for CongressPROTECT AND SERVEThe former Capitol Police officer said he believed the race required “a first responder.”
- 7Italy Thwarts Russian Cyberattack Targeting Olympic SitesFOILED OPERATIONHackers targeted websites linked to the Winter Olympics ahead of the opening ceremony on Friday.
- 8Six Officials Arrested in Alleged Everest Rescue ScamFRAUD AT NEW HEIGHTSThe six carried out roughly 300 unnecessary helicopter evacuations of climbers on Everest.
Shop with ScoutedTrade the Rose Bouquet for a Floral Diffuser That LastsSCENT-SATIONALAroma360 has made a name for itself bringing hotel-level fragrance experiences to homes.
- 9Dictator's Son Shot Dead by Masked Men Who Stormed His HomeLIKE FATHER LIKE SONFour assailants reportedly targeted the son of former Libyan despot Muammar Gaddafi.
- 10NFL Player’s Killing Could Be Linked to Other Slayings: CopsKILLER AT LARGE?Cops are looking into four possibly connected deaths.
Hollywood Star Shares Gruesome X-Ray Pictures After Surgery
Channing Tatum has shown off grim X-rays that detail a mystery shoulder injury he has sustained. The actor revealed he had undergone surgery for a separated shoulder, posting a black-and-white photo from a hospital bed on Instagram. Wearing a hospital cap and gown, he framed the moment as another test. “Just another day. Another challenge. This one is gonna be hard. But whatever. Let’s get it,” he wrote. Support quickly followed in the comments, including from his girlfriend, Australian model Inka Williams, who wrote, “Big bad wolf 🤍 we got disss.” Further details came through a series of Instagram Stories. In one image, an X-ray of his upper arm and shoulder showed two broken bones. “Separated shoulder,” he wrote. A follow-up image revealed the aftermath of surgery, with a large screw now holding the bones in place. “Screwed shoulder. Yay,” he captioned the post-surgery scan. The actor did not say how the injury happened, though he is known for performing many of his own stunts. He has previously said he was injured while filming Avengers: Doomsday, scheduled for release in December 2026.
Between workouts, commutes, and busy days, making a fresh smoothie isn’t always realistic—unless you have a blender that can go everywhere you do. The portable Ninja Blast MAX does that, and then some.
The Ninja Blast MAX is completely cordless. The rechargeable base delivers up to three hours of battery life, more than enough for a full day of blending. Once your smoothie is mixed, pop on the integrated sip lid and insulated sleeve. Imagine enjoying a freshly made protein smoothie right after your work out—no waiting to get home. With the Ninja Blast MAX, it’s a reality.
It boasts a robust 11.1V motor base and stainless steel blades that effortlessly tackle tough ingredients like ice and frozen fruit. The generous 22-oz capacity jar lets you make enough to share, while three intuitive settings—blend, crush, and smoothie—make whipping up a delicious beverage a breeze. In addition to smoothies and shakes, you can grab this blender for sauces, salsa, salad dressings, soups, and even cocktails: all on the go.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Passengers on a British Airways flight from London to Jamaica have sparked online debate after turning part of the journey into what some described as an airborne worship session. Videos circulating on TikTok show travelers singing, clapping and delivering sermons in the cabin, prompting criticism from viewers who found the behavior disruptive. The clips, which have collectively drawn hundreds of thousands of views, were uploaded by passenger Maxine Munroe, 56. She said the impromptu religious gathering began about an hour into the nine-hour trip and continued for roughly two and a half hours. One recording shows a woman standing in the aisle leading songs, while another captures a man preaching until crew members instructed him to sit when seatbelt signs were illuminated. Munroe, a nurse from Croydon, near London, who was travelling to visit family, said the atmosphere felt “like ‘being in church.’” Speaking about the experience, she added: “You will be on flights and people will pray before the flight takes off or if there’s turbulence you might hear somebody pray but not to that scale,” and later reflected, “It was fine while it lasted but it’s got its limit.” While she remained largely patient, many commenters were less forgiving. Reactions included, “Looks a nightmare” and “It’s inconsiderate. I would’ve been so cross.”
Peter Smith never imagined the final moments of his holiday in Tobago would turn into a fight for his life. The 66-year-old retired IT director was wading waist-deep in calm water last April when a bull shark slammed into his leg and bit down. Realizing he was about to be dragged under, Smith instinctively fought back, repeatedly punching the shark as it attacked his leg, arm, and stomach. Bleeding heavily, he was eventually pulled from the water with the help of nearby friends, who helped fend off the animal and raise the alarm. Smith was rushed to Tobago’s only hospital with severe injuries, including deep lacerations and a large portion of his thigh torn away. As doctors ran out of blood, he was airlifted to Miami, where he underwent dozens of surgeries and began a long recovery that included learning to walk again. Despite the trauma, Smith says he is not afraid of sharks and refuses to let the rare attack define his life.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
This Valentine’s Day, go beyond the default chocolate and uninspired rose bouquet, and opt for a gift that lets you and your partner explore deeper pleasure, communication, and intimacy (and that doesn’t die in a week or give you a stomach ache). The Lover Set from Lovense is guaranteed to make sparks fly, toes curl, and beds rock—this Valentine’s Day and beyond.
This six-piece kit comes with three toys and three accessories. The Lush 4 delivers slow, deliberate G-spot stimulation, while the hands-free Gush 2 penis massager is perfect for teasing and edging. Then, there’s the Kraken Masturbator, which is soft and endlessly flexible, wrapping every inch of the penis for enhanced sensation. To really add some magic to the mix are the feather tickler, wrist cuffs, and blindfold accessories.
Take turns giving in, hands restrained and vision stolen, using the feather tickler for teasing foreplay before the toys take over. Both the Lush 4 and Gush 2 can be controlled via an app, unlocking endless ways to play like syncing with music, sound, and even video for a fully immersive experience.
For a limited time, the Lover Set is just $249—normally priced at $629 (that’s a whopping 60 percent off). But don’t let the fun end there. Lovense is running a Valentine’s Day sale, offering up to 58 percent off sitewide.
Federal authorities are releasing a 4th-grader detained by ICE in Minnesota, according to the head of her school district. Colombia Heights superintendent Zena Stenvik said that on Jan. 6, Elizabeth Zuna and her mom were “picked up by ICE on their way to school” and sent to Dilley Immigration Processing Center in South Texas. It is the same district that 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his dad were taken from, and the same detention center that they were sent to before their release at the request of a federal judge on Sunday. “We are filled with joy at the anticipation of the family when Elizabeth’s father can once again be reunited with his daughter and wife,” Stenvik said. Stenvik added that “we do not know the status of Elizabeth’s health at this time,” following a measles outbreak at the facility, which means the timeline for her return is also unknown. A racially motivated bomb scare on Monday led Columbia Heights schools to close on Monday, CBS News reports. Dozens of parents from the school district have been scooped up by ICE, Stenvik said. “We seek the full release of all children and unjustly detained parents from detention centers across our country.”
Former Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn has announced a second run for Congress, launching a campaign in Maryland’s 5th Congressional District. Dunn is seeking the seat being vacated by retiring Rep. Steny Hoyer, a Democrat. Dunn, who made headlines after defending the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, previously ran for Congress in 2024 in Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District and placed second in the Democratic primary. “A loss did not deter me from wanting to fight and from wanting to serve,” Dunn told The Hill in an interview ahead of his Wednesday announcement, adding that the difference from his previous bid was that “we are actually living in a state where I believe that… a wannabe dictator is attempting to take over.” Hoyer has endorsed Maryland Del. Adrian Boafo in the crowded Democratic contest. Dunn described Boafo as “fantastic” but said he believed the race required “a first responder.” “I believe in this moment we are at a 911 emergency,” Dunn added. Dunn lives outside the district but told The Hill he would relocate to the 5th District if elected.
Italy foiled a series of cyberattacks targeting government and Olympic sites, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced Wednesday. “These are actions of Russian origin,” Tajani said, according to remarks confirmed by a spokesperson. He said Italian authorities blocked attacks against foreign ministry facilities, including an embassy in Washington, D.C., as well as websites associated with the Winter Olympics and hotels in Cortina d’Ampezzo. The Winter Olympics are set to begin in Italy later this week, with the opening ceremony scheduled for Friday. Russia has been barred from competing at the Winter Olympics amid the Russia-Ukraine war started by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2022. A limited number of Russian athletes are allowed to participate as neutrals. Weeks into his second stint in the White House, President Donald Trump signaled that his administration did not view Russia as a cyber threat to U.S. national security or critical infrastructure, a position some experts warned at the time could increase vulnerability to hacking attacks. In a speech at the UN last February, Liesyl Franz, a State Department cybersecurity official, cited concerns about potential cyberattacks from China and Iran, but did not mention Russia.
Nepalese authorities have arrested six officials in connection with a massive helicopter rescue scam that targeted climbers on Mount Everest and other peaks. The scam allegedly defrauded international insurance companies of millions of dollars. The six, all managers or senior staff at three Kathmandu-based rescue firms, were taken into custody on January 25 following a four-month investigation into hundreds of unnecessary evacuations. Investigators said the companies—Mountain Rescue, Everest Experience and Assistance, and Nepal Charter Service—carried out roughly 300 unnecessary helicopter evacuations of climbers on Everest and other peaks between 2022 and 2025. Foreign tourists were reportedly pushed to seek emergency rescues for minor ailments, while falsified passenger lists and medical reports, allegedly prepared in collusion with Kathmandu hospitals, allowed the firms to claim pay-outs for rescues that were either unnecessary or fabricated. In one case, authorities said a single helicopter flight rescuing four climbers was billed as four separate evacuations. Police are exploring charges ranging from fraud to harming Nepal’s international reputation, and investigations are ongoing into additional companies and hospitals.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If your partner prefers calm, curated spaces over wilting roses, this floral diffuser is the Valentine’s Day upgrade they didn’t know they needed. Traditional bouquets are a classic and safe choice for Valentine’s Day gifting, but they also die within a week (if you’re lucky). Fortunately, there’s a better alternative: a traditional-floral arrangement that lasts up to five years (yes, really) and doubles as a fragrance diffuser.
Aroma360 has made a name for itself by bringing hotel-level fragrance experiences into the home, and the brand’s new Monet Scent Diffuser embodies intention, beauty, and longevity. Designed to feel as thoughtful as it looks, the Monet pairs preserved roses with elevated fragrances, all housed in a timeless vessel (your choice of black or white) finished with gold foil accents.
Despite the Monet’s small footprint, it scents up to 500 square feet with ease. The preserved red or white roses last up to five years with no wires and a fully battery-operated design, keeping your space fresh without disrupting your home decor aesthetic.
Aroma360 offers just over a dozen scents to choose from, each designed to set a different mood. For romantic Valentine’s vibes, Black Velvet delivers a sultry blend of zesty lemon and amber. Prefer to set a calmer mood? Dream On has soft, earthy cedar notes that create a serene atmosphere. Regardless of what you choose, your S.O. will melt over this long-lasting fragrance-forward gift. It’s the gift that keeps on gifting... long after Feb. 14.
The son of late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi was shot dead by masked home invaders on Tuesday, according to reports. Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, once seen as Muammar’s successor, was an influential part of his father’s inner circle, performing public relations and diplomatic roles on his behalf. The 53-year-old was shot dead after “four masked men” stormed his home in the northwestern town of Zintan, reports stated. Gaddafi, who studied for a period at the London School of Economics, reportedly clashed with the assailants at the compound, the exact location of which was supposed to be a closely guarded secret. His father was ousted as Libyan leader and killed in the bloody October 2011 uprising. Saif was jailed as part of the ensuing regime change and was later released in 2017. After the uprising, he was charged in absentia for war crimes. He was also wanted for alleged crimes against humanity related to the revolt. It was controversial, then, when he announced a presidential bid in 2021. This was blocked, and the situation devolved into bitter arguments between rival administrations that saw the election cancelled altogether. Instability has reigned since the death of Gaddafi senior in 2011.
Homicide cops are investigating whether the fatal stabbing of former NFL player Kevin Johnson could be linked to three other slayings at around the same time. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is now probing whether the killing of the Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle was part of a spate of attacks targeting unhoused people between October and January. The 55-year-old was found dead on Jan. 21 at a homeless encampment in an unincorporated California neighborhood near Compton with “blunt head trauma and stab wounds,” the Los Angeles County medical examiner said. “Between October 2025 and January 2026, four homicides occurred in this area and remain under active investigation by the Homicide Bureau,” the sheriff’s department said in a news release. “At this time, investigators are working to determine whether these cases are related… All four victims were unhoused individuals who were living in encampments.” It added, “Homicide investigators continue to pursue all investigative leads and remain committed to identifying the individual or individuals responsible for these crimes.” The New England Patriots selected Johnson in the fourth round of the 1993 NFL draft and later moved on to the Minnesota Vikings and the Oakland Raiders before joining the Eagles.