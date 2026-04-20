Channing Tatum’s ‘Magic Mike Live’ Set to Go Global
Channing Tatum’s Free Association Live has secured $45 million in funding to expand Magic Mike Live globally. The live show, which features sensual male dancers inspired by the eponymous film franchise, has already enjoyed successful runs in London and Las Vegas. It is scheduled to begin a New York City residency in October. “Our incredibly successful and beloved London and Las Vegas experiences have made it clear that Magic Mike Live has tapped into something powerful,” CEO of FA Live Peter Kiernan said, adding that “This investment comes at a pivotal moment for the company — it enables us not only to expand the IP globally, but also to think more ambitiously about how we leverage our track record and infrastructure in live entertainment to develop new IP, new formats, and bold new ways of engaging audiences worldwide.” The Tatum-led company is also in the process of creating a separate live show based on the 2006 film Step Up, which is set to premiere in 2027.