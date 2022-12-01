Prince William, Kate Middleton Met With Boos—and ‘U-S-A’ Chants—at Celtics Game
WARM WELCOME
Prince William and Kate Middleton were met with mixed reactions as they made a surprise appearance at a Celtics game Wednesday—the first day of their Boston visit. The royal couple were spotted sitting courtside, accompanied by former professional basketball player and Massachusetts Governor-Elect Maura Healey, Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Celtics owners Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca. The pair could be seen chatting among the crowd and posting a picture to social media with the caption “Let’s go Celtics, let’s go!” as they watched the team beat the Miami Heat 134-121. According to The Boston Globe, as the couple were introduced early in the second quarter, “they received a generally warm reaction, but there were some boos sprinkled in.” Video posted to social media also captured several scattered chants of “U-S-A” from attendees. The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived in Boston Wednesday for a three-day visit, which is set to culminate in William’s Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday.